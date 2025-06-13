SPIEF-2025: Russian and Turkmen Foreign Ministers discuss upcoming contacts

13 Jun. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed cooperation and upcoming contacts on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) with his counterpart from Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov.

"The parties discussed a number of issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as upcoming contacts during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum as well as within the framework of a bilateral exchange of visits",

the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The SPIEF will take place from June 18 to 21. This year, it will be held for the 28th time. Representatives from more than 137 countries and territories are expected to participate in the forum