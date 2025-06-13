РУС ENG

Protests in Georgia: Police mobilized near Tbilisi State University

Varvara Klimenko/Vestnik Kavkaza

The ongoing protest took place in Tbilisi yesterday's evening. Protesters blocked Chavchavadze Avenue in the city center.

The protest is connected with the verdict of the Tbilisi court against 21-year-old Mate Devidze. The young man received 4.5 years in prison for attacking police officers – during the protests on November 19 last year, Devidze hit three law enforcement officers with a flagpole.

On the evening of June 12, protesters set up a tent city near Tbilisi State University, vowing to stay on the avenue all night.

Police have been mobilized near the university.

