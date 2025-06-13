Protests in Georgia: Police mobilized near Tbilisi State University

13 Jun. 11:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The ongoing protest took place in Tbilisi yesterday's evening. Protesters blocked Chavchavadze Avenue in the city center.

The protest is connected with the verdict of the Tbilisi court against 21-year-old Mate Devidze. The young man received 4.5 years in prison for attacking police officers – during the protests on November 19 last year, Devidze hit three law enforcement officers with a flagpole.

On the evening of June 12, protesters set up a tent city near Tbilisi State University, vowing to stay on the avenue all night.

Police have been mobilized near the university.