Lankaran hands over title of OTS Youth Capital to Almaty

13 Jun. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan officially announced Almaty's as the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Youth Capital.

The title of youth capital of the Turkic world passed to Almaty from Lankaran during the closing ceremony held in the Youth Capital of the Turkic world in 2024. It was attended by youth delegations of the OTS member countries. The event featured volunteer training programs for minors was conducted, and an OTS model conference.

The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had previously announced Almaty's 2025 designation during the OTS informal summit in Budapest.