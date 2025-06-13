Iran and Iraq close airspace following Israeli attack

13 Jun. 13:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has officially closed its airspace after today's Israeli strikes, according to informed sources.

The Al Mayadeen TV channel reports Iran's airspace will remain closed until further notice.

Iraq has similarly suspended all air traffic in response to the Israeli attack.

On the night of Thursday to Friday, the Israeli Air Force attacked Iran. The Israeli Defense Ministry called these strikes "preventive". According to preliminary information, the Chief of the General Staff of the IRI, the Commander of the IRGC and two nuclear physicists have been killed in the Israeli attack