Pashinyan admitts Armenia’s inability to be member of both EAEU and EU

13 Jun. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the Prime Minister of Armenia

Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia cannot be a member of both the EAEU and the EU simultaneously. He added that the adopted law on the beginning of accession to the EU will put the issue on the country's political agenda.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan admitted that his country cannot be a member of both the EAEU and the European Union simultaneously. He added that in the future, Armenia will have to make a choice.

At the same time, the head of the country's cabinet of ministers emphasized the importance of making this decision by the citizens of Armenia under the leadership of the government and parliament of the republic.