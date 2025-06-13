Iran refuses to halt its nuclear program

13 Jun. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran will continue to work on its nuclear program, despite the death of nuclear scientists as a result of Israeli attacks on the Islamic Republic, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami wrote on his account in one of the social networks.

"Our young scientists and specialists will continue to walk with hope and strength along the proud path of advancing the nuclear program of our deceased nuclear scientists,”

- Mohammad Eslami wrote.