Türkiye tightens security measures after Israeli attack on Iran

13 Jun. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Turkish Foreign Ministry

Today, Türkiye’s leadership held an emergency meeting amid the Israeli strikes on Iran.

Ankara has tightened security measures amid growing tensions in the region following the Israeli strike on Iran, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on his page on the X social network following a meeting with National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Chief of the General Staff General Metin Gürak and head of intelligence Ibrahim Kalın.

"We discussed the situation in all its aspects with all relevant departments. Maximum security measures have been taken. Contacts are maintained with Iran, Iraq, Jordan, the United States and other countries in the region,”

- Hakan Fidan informed.