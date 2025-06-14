Iran says no leakage at Fordow facility

14 Jun. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran’s nuclear agency says there “have been no accidents” at the Fordow uranium enrichment facility, adding that Tehran’s main enrichment site in the central city of Natanz has suffered only “superficial damage” as a result of the assault, Iran's Atomic Energy Organization spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said.

“I was in Fordow and spoke with colleagues. No incident occurred there," Behrouz Kamalvandi said.

According to him, most of the damage is superficial. The AEOI’s spokesman noted that no hazardous materials had leaked outside.