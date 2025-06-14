Italian Foreign Ministry reveals timing of Israel's operation

14 Jun. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani urged Israel and Iran to avoid further escalation following the recent Israeli attacks on Iran.

The Israeli FM predicted that Israeli military operations may continue “for a few days,” but expected them to halt “in a reasonably brief period.”

"The Israeli military operation, as Israeli Minister Saar told me, may continue for days, if not weeks," Tajani said, citing Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.

He said he reminded the need for diplomacy in talks with his Israeli counterpart.

Tajani also reiterated Italy’s call for a prompt resumption of international negotiations aimed at preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons.