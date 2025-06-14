AZAL Baku-Tabriz June flights canceled

14 Jun. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

AZAL cancels flights from Baku to Tabriz until the end of June. The Azerbaijani air carrier also canceled the nearest flights to the capitals of Israel, India, Iran, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) cancels flights from Baku to Iranian Tabriz until the end of June amid the escalation between Iran and Israel.

"Due to the latest events in the Middle East, flights on the Baku - Tabriz - Baku route have been canceled until the end of June,”

– AZAL informed.

The AZAL flights from Baku to Tel Aviv, New Delhi, Islamabad, Riyadh, Tehran that were scheduled for June 14-16 are also cancelled.