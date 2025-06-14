Azerbaijan has no part in military attacks on Iran

14 Jun. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov called his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi to discuss the Iran-Israel conflict. Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijani territories are not and will not be used by third countries to strike Iran.

Today, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with the head of the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran Abbas Araghchi. The main topic of the conversation was the Iran-Israel conflict.

As emphasized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov assured his Iranian counterpart that Baku will not allow the use of Azerbaijani territory by any foreign state to attack other countries, including Iran.

Bayramov also noted that Azerbaijan considers Iran not only a neighboring, but also a friendly state. He expressed condolences to Tehran, which lost most of its top military command.

The Azerbaijani minister called for a peaceful, diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear issue based on international law and said that Baku is concerned about the possible consequences of attacks on nuclear plants in Iran.

In addition, he said that the Iranian-Azerbaijani land border has been opened for foreign citizens wishing to evacuate from Iran. Azerbaijan did so in connection with the closure of Iranian skies for civilian flights.