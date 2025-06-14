US calls on Iran to negotiate

14 Jun. 18:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth drew attention to the need for Iran, despite the military confrontation with Israel, to continue a peaceful dialogue with the US on a new nuclear deal. He also called on the Iranian authorities not to attack US bases in the Middle East.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, appealed through media to the Iranian authorities, calling them to return to the negotiating table on a new nuclear deal.

Tomorrow, another round of indirect Iranian-US talks is scheduled to take place in Oman. Tehran is still hesitating to make a decision on continuing the meetings: yesterday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the clashes between Iran and Israel were closing the window of diplomacy, but this morning the spokesman for the department, Esmail Baghaei, noted that the round in Manama has not yet been cancelled.