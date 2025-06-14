Iran-US nuclear talks will not take place on June 15, Oman says

14 Jun. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

There will be no meeting between US and Iranian representatives in Oman tomorrow. The failure of attempts to keep Tehran at the negotiating table was confirmed by the organizer of the meeting, the Omani Foreign Ministry. At the same time, Muscat called on the Iranian leadership not to abandon dialogue with Washington as the only opportunity to achieve stable peace.

Oman, as the main mediator in the Iran-US nuclear talks, informed the global community about the cancellation of the next round of negotiations between Washington and Tehran, which was scheduled for tomorrow in Muscat.

The news came against the backdrop of the Iranian-Israeli military conflict that began yesterday. During the two days of conflict, the US called on Iran not to stop peace talks to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue.