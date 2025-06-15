Iran agrees to anti-nuclear treaty with USA

15 Jun. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed Tehran's readiness to sign an agreement preventing nuclear weapons development.

"We are ready for any agreement ensuring that Iran does not have nuclear weapons, since, according to our principle, nuclear weapons are prohibited",

Araghchi said.

However, the minister emphasized that the deal will be impossible if its goal is to deprive Iran of its nuclear rights.

During the cancelled talks scheduled for today in Oman, Tehran planned to present proposals on a nuclear deal to US representatives.

"We had agreed that at the sixth round (of negotiations – the editor's note) we will present our proposals to the American side that could lead to a deal",

Araghchi said.

The sixth round of between Iran and the USA on the nuclear deal was disrupted due to the escalation of the conflict between Iran and Israel. According to the head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Tehran does not believe the US claims that they did not participate in the attack on Iran.