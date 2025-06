15 Jun. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of Palestine to Baku Ahmed Metani.

In addition to this, he received credentials from the Ambassador of South Korea to Azerbaijan Kang Kymgu.

Let us remind you that the diplomatic event follows the Prime Minister of Palestine's late May visit to Lachin, where he participated in the celebration of Azerbaijan's Independence Day.