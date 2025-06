15 Jun. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Tehran metro will operate 24 hours a day due to the conflict with Israel, the official representative of the Iranian government, Fatemeh Mohajerani, reported on June 15.

Mohajerani emphasized that the capital's underground would be used as a bomb shelter.

"Starting tonight, the metro will be open and accessible to the population 24 hours a day",

an official representative of the government

The announcement follows Iran's decision to extend its airspace closure until Monday.