IDF confirms strike on Yemen

15 Jun. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli Air Force targeted not only Iran but also Yemen last night, IDF spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said.

According to him, the Israeli army is waging war on several fronts at once.

"Last night, while the strikes in Iran were ongoing, air force fighter jets flew over 2,000 kilometers from Israel and struck in Sanaa in Yemen",

Effie Defrin said.

The IDF spokesman did not provide any other details: he did not announce neither the targets of the attack nor announce the results of the operation. However, he promised to speak about its results later.

This confirmation follows earlier media reports suggesting the strike targeted a senior Houthi military commander, with the Houthis subsequently claiming missile attacks on Tel Aviv.