Azerbaijani gymnasts win two gold medals at World Cup in Baku

15 Jun. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Baku hosted the three-day World Cup tournament in sports acrobatics. The competition was held at the National Gymnastics Arena.

According to the results of the competition, Azerbaijani gymnasts earned a total of four medals, with two of them being gold.

The women's group (Anahita Bashiri, Zahra Rashidova, Nazrin Zeyniyeva) and the men's pair Daniel Abbasov - Murad Rafiyev both won gold medals.

The second place was taken by the men's group (Abdulla Al-Mashaikhi, Seymur Jafarov, Riad Safarov, Rasul Seyidli) and the mixed pair Sabir Agayev - Milana Aliyeva.

The competition featured 63 athletes from 7 countries.