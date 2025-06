15 Jun. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel struck a police building in Tehran with a drone, the Iranian media reported on June 15.

According to Fars news agency, several law enforcement officers were injured in the attack, while the building itself was practically undamaged.

Let us remind you that on the night from Thursday to Friday, Israel began a large-scale operation, targeting military and nuclear facilities of the Islamic Republic.

Earlier reports confirmed Israel's elimination of 8 commanders of the IRGC Navy.