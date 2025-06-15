Azerbaijan accepts Kyrgyz citizens evacuated from Iran

15 Jun. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Baku is helping to evacuate citizens of foreign countries who had to leave Iran due to the military conflict. Thus, citizens of Kyrgyzstan arrived in the republic through the Astara checkpoint.

According to media reports, a total of 28 Kyrgyz citizens - mainly employees of the diplomatic mission, as well as members of their families - arrived in Azerbaijan from Iran.

Azerbaijan continues evacuation efforts, having previously assisted Russian citizens including members of the Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra and People's Artist of Russia Fyodor Bondarchuk