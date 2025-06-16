Israel resumes missile strikes on Iran

16 Jun. 7:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli military said it began a wave of airstrikes targeting missile sites in western Iran on Sunday.

"The Israeli Air Force has begun a wave of strikes against dozens of surface-to-surface missile targets in western Iran," the army spokesperson said.

On Sunday, anti-aircraft defenses in the Iranian capital were engaged approximately six times.

Earlier on Sunday evening, two explosions rocked Mashhad, with air defense systems activated near 17 Shahrivar Street and a fire breaking out at Mashhad International Airport.

Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, on Friday, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes within hours. The attacks have continued since then, and also included gas and oil infrastructure.