Pezeshkian informed about approval of strategic partnership with Russia

16 Jun. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chairman of the Iranian parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf sent the approved Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Iran and Russia to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Iranian Embassy in Moscow reported.

"In accordance with Article 123 of the Constitution, the Chairman of the Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf handed over the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation to the President," the embassy said

On January 17, Russian and Iranian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian signed the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership following talks in the Kremlin. On April 21, the Russian leader signed a law ratifying the agreement.