16 Jun. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A magnitude 2.5 quake has been recorded in proximity to the Fordow nuclear installation located within Iran's Qom province, according to Iran’s Seismological Center.

The seismic event was detected at 23:35 local time approximately 29 km from the urban center of Qom, with its focal point situated at a depth of 10 km beneath the surface.

No preliminary assessments indicated any structural impairment or loss of life.