16 Jun. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, the Atomic Energy Agency of Kazakhstan and Kazakhstan Atomic Power Plants LLP will jointly form an international consortium to build a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Kazakhstan has announced that Rosatom will take the lead in constructing the country's first NPP.

Following a comprehensive evaluation conducted in partnership with the consulting firm Assystem and Kazakhstan Atomic Power Plants LLP, Rosatom was declared the winner.