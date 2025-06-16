Iran's attack: what happened in Israel at night

16 Jun. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran launched a new wave of missile attacks on Israel early Monday, hitting Tel Aviv and the port city of Haifa, where fires were seen burning at a power plant.

Damage was reportedly caused to a power plant in Haifa, NourNews reported.

The Israeli ambulance service Magen David Adom (Red Shield of David) reported that the number of people hospitalized after Iran's latest attack on Israel has reached 29, 26 of them in mild condition.

According to The Jerusalem Post, 48 people were injured. Three people died.

Search and rescue operations in the affected areas of the country are continuing.