When will Iran-Israel conflict end?

16 Jun. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has told Qatari and Omani mediators that it is not open to negotiating a ceasefire while it is under Israeli attack.

Reuters reported citing sources that Iran made "clear that it will not negotiate while under attack.

"The Iranians informed Qatari and Omani mediators that they will only pursue serious negotiations once Iran has completed its response to the Israeli pre-emptive strikes," the official said.

Moreover, Reuters wrote that media reports that Iran appealed to Oman and Qatar to engage the U.S. to broker a ceasefire and renew nuclear talks were inaccurate.