Trump predicts how things may unfold between Israel and Iran

16 Jun. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump said Israel and Iran will most likely reach an agreement to cease hostilities, but this may not happen immediately.

"I hope there's going to be a deal. I think it's time for a deal, and we'll see what happens," Trump said.

"But sometimes they have to fight it out," he added meaning the possibility of continuation of the military actions.

"We're going to see what happens. I think there's a good chance there will be a deal," Trump said.

The U.S. President assured that Washington would continue to provide defense assistance to Israel.

Trump declined to answer a question about whether he had asked Israel to suspend strikes on Iran.