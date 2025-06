16 Jun. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran claims to have revealed a drone-manufacturing site used by Israeli agents in Tehran, Iranian media reported on Monday.

Security forces found over 200 kg of explosives in a three-story building that was used by “Israeli agents to assemble and store UAVs", Tasnim reported.

Two people accused of spying for Mossad were arrested, as security forces confiscated explosives, equipment for 23 drones, and launchers from detainees.