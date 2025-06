16 Jun. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Astana Monday to attend the second China-Central Asia Summit.

Xi was welcomed by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and other senior officials at the airport.

The China-Central Asia summit will take place in Astana on June 17.

Earlier, it was reported that the Chinese leader would arrive in Kazakhstan on June 16-17, where the two heads of state plan to hold a bilateral meeting on deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries.