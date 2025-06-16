Dozens of Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Iran

16 Jun. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

As many as 41 Azerbaijani citizens have been evacuated from Iran in light of growing regional tensions, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aykhan Hajizada said.

According to him, the safe passage of 41 Azerbaijani citizens across the Iran-Azerbaijan border has been ensured, including family members of staff at our embassy in Iran.

Earlier, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that Baku condemns the escalation of the situation, urging Iran and Israel to resolve their differences through dialogue and diplomatic means.