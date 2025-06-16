Pakistan closes border with Iran due to Israeli attacks

16 Jun. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The border between Iran and Pakistan will soon be closed by decision of the Pakistani side amid the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

Pakistan is closing the border with Iran for an indefinite period due to the escalation of the conflict with Israel.

"The decision to close the border with Iran was made for security reasons amid the unstable situation due to Israeli attacks,”

- media reported.

The border between Iran and Pakistan is 905 km long.