16 Jun. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Crimea and the federal city of Sevastopol will be under EU sanctions for at least another year. The relevant restrictions are a separate sanctions regime that prohibits any business contacts with the peninsula.

Today, the Council of the European Union decided to extend sanctions against Crimea and Sevastopol, introduced in June 2014 for voting in a referendum in favor of reunification with Russia, for a year.

“The EU has extended the prohibitive measures against Crimea and Sevastopol until June 23, 2026,”

- the EU Council informed.

The extension of the ban deprives all structures on the peninsula of any contacts with representatives of European business, and its residents of the opportunity to obtain a Schengen visa to any EU country.