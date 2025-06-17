U.S. and Iran may resume talks in coming days

17 Jun. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States is discussing with Iran the possibility of a meeting this week between U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Axios reported citing sources.

The objective would be to discuss a diplomatic initiative involving a nuclear deal and an end to the war between Israel and Iran.

The meeting hasn't been finalized yet, but it is part of a last-ditch effort by U.S. President Donald Trump to swerve away from war and back toward dealmaking.

"A meeting with the Iranians this week is under consideration," a U.S. official confirmed.

The Trump administration discussed the meeting proposal with Iran on Monday, the sources said.

Trump has directed members of his team to attempt a meeting with Iranian officials as quickly as possible, according to CNN.

The U.S. leader has also requested that the national security council be prepared in the Situation Room, Fox News reported.