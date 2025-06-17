Trump ready to offer Iran 'last-chance' proposal

17 Jun. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to present Iran with a “last chance” offer, U.S. and European officials told The Jerusalem Post.

As the Post reported earlier, Iran approached Oman and Qatar to mediate with the Trump administration in an effort to halt Israeli attacks and resume negotiations on its nuclear program. Saudi Arabia is also working behind the scenes through a separate channel to promote a ceasefire.

Trump confirmed on Monday that Iran had reached out to the U.S. in an attempt to stop Israeli strikes.