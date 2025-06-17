Iran's new chief of staff killed in Israeli strikes

17 Jun. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli army eliminated the head of Iran's Khatam-al Anbiya (Air Defense Force) Central Headquarters, Major General Ali Shadmani, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service reported.

According to the IDF press service, following precise intelligence received by the IDF Intelligence Directorate, Iran's top military commander was eliminated overnight (on Tuesday) in Tehran.

Ali Shadmani was appointed as the Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters and Iran's chief of staff on June 13 following the death of Maj Gen Gholam Ali Rashid.