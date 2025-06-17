Shoigu arrives in Pyongyang to meet with Kim Jong Un once again

17 Jun. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu arrived in Pyongyang today on a special mission from President Vladimir Putin where he is expected to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

This is Shoigu’s third visit to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) in almost three months. On June 4, the North Korean leader and the senior Russian security official held talks.

"Sergey Shoigu arrived in Pyongyang on special instructions from Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold talks with the North Korean leadership as part of agreements reached during his previous visit on June 4," the Russian Security Council said.

These agreements are a follow-up to the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Russia and the DPRK