Moscow and Astana negotiating increase in oil supplies to China

17 Jun. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Kazakh authorities are negotiating a potential increase in supplies of Russian oil to China via the republic by 2.5 mln tons with Moscow, Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said.

According to him, Moscow is asking additionally for an increase in supplies to China to 2.5 mln tons.

"This negotiation process has no specific deadline for being concluded. As soon as the parties reach a mutual agreement, we will sign it," Yerlan Akkenzhenov said.

The talks will take "some time", the minister added.