Volume of parallel imports in Russia dropped by three times

17 Jun. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Denis Manturov reported a three-fold decrease in the volume of parallel imports in Russia since the beginning of the current year.

The deputy head of government noted that in January-April 2025, the volume of parallel imports amounted to about $2.5 bln per month. He added that comparing to 2022 figures, the volume has decreased.