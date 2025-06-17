Heads of Russian, Turkish defense ministries discuss Iran-Israel conflict

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza
Andrey Belousov had a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart. During the conversation, the latest events in the Middle East were discussed.
On Tuesday, June 17, a telephone conversation took place between the heads of the Russian and Turkish Defense Ministries, a statement published by the Turkish Defense Ministry reads.
"On June 17, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of National Defense of Türkiye Yasar Guler, and the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Andrey Belousov,"
– the Turkish Defense Ministry informed.
The heads of the ministries paid special attention to the Iranian-Israeli conflict.