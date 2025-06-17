Trump demands Iran's unconditional surrender

17 Jun. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Donald Trump said that Washington knows Khamenei's location and demanded Iran's unconditional surrender.

US President Donald Trump has addressed the Iranian authorities, demanding unconditional surrender.

The US leader said that Washington knows the location of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, but the US, "at least for now," is not planning military operations to eliminate the political elite of the Islamic Republic.

Trump also stressed that he would like to avoid direct involvement of the US military, but the US' patience is "running out”.