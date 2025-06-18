Trump gets more open to striking Iran’s nuclear sites - report

18 Jun. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump is getting increasingly inclined to use U.S. military assets to strike Iran's nuclear facilities, CNN reported, citing two officials familiar with the discussions.

Trump remains open to a diplomatic solution, but only if Iran makes significant concessions, according to the report.

However, his thinking has become more hawkish recently, as he is souring on the idea of talks, the sources noted.

Earlier, Trump called for Iran's unconditional surrender and warned U.S. patience was wearing thin.