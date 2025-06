18 Jun. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said Russia is ready to mediate between Iran and Israel.

"There was a conversation between President Putin and President Trump the other day, and President Putin said that we are ready to do what we can do to facilitate the process. That was said directly to President Trump," Vasily Nebenzya said.

He noted that Russia doesn't have any mediation efforts on the ground.