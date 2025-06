18 Jun. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said that Iran’s nuclear facilities are in a good state.

Asked about the state of Iran’s nuclear activities, he emphasized that nuclear facilities of the country are in good condition, Fars reported.

Praising the high morale of the AEOI staffers and employees, the nuclear chief said they are stationed in their strongholds and doing their duties steadfastly.