Lavrov, Bayramov discuss Iran-Israel conflict

18 Jun. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry spoke on the phone with his Azerbaijani counterpart on Wednesday. The parties discussed bilateral relations and the latest developments in the Middle East.

On Wednesday, June 18, the heads of the Russian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministries, Sergey Lavrov and Jeyhun Bayramov, held a telephone conversation, the website of the Azerbaijani Ministry informs.

“During the telephone conversation, the current security situation amid the Iran-Israel conflict, as well as issues of bilateral and regional cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia were discussed,”

– MFA of the Republic of Azerbaijan reported.

The head of the Russian Ministry expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani authorities for the support that was provided with evacuation of Russian citizens, including artists, from Iran.