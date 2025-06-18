Georgian citizens given recommendations how to safely leave Iran

18 Jun. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

As of today, Georgian citizens can leave Iran via Azerbaijan, Armenia, Turkmenistan and Türkiye, but they must first contact the Georgian embassy in Tehran.

Georgian citizens can leave Iran by land. To do so, they need to cross the border with Azerbaijan, Armenia, Turkmenistan or Türkiye, the Georgian embassy in the Islamic Republic reported.

“Georgian citizens are advised to coordinate their actions with the Georgian embassy if they wish to leave Iran in order to eliminate security risks,”

– the diplomatic mission informed.

The diplomatic department specified that a special permit will be needed to cross the border between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. To obtain it, Georgian citizens must contact the embassy.