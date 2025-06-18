Tehran fires Sejjil missile at Israel, IRGC reports

18 Jun. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Tasnim

According to Iranian media citing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Iranian military fired Sejjil ballistic missile at Israel for the first time.

For the first time, Tehran tested the Sejjil medium-range ballistic missile in combat, Tasnim new agency reports citing IRGC.

Sejjil is a two-stage medium-range ballistic missile. According to the IRGC, today, Iran launched a total of three such missiles at Israel.

The IRGC specified that missile attacks will be targeted and continuous.

The maximum range of the Sejjil missile is 2,000 km. The first tests of the missile took place in 2008.