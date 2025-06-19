Ankara announces Pashinyan's upcoming visit to Turkey

19 Jun. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to Türkiye on Friday, Turkish communications director Fahrettin Altun said.

"Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to our country on June 20, 2025. Our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will receive Mr. Pashinyan in Istanbul," Fahrettin Altun said.

Earlier, the visit was reported by Armenian parliamentary speaker Alen Simonyan.

According to him, the visit will take place at Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's invitation, all regional issues will be discussed.