Putin: Russia ready to help ensure interests of both Iran and Israel

19 Jun. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia is prepared to support Iran's peaceful nuclear development while addressing Israel's security concerns, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Without disclosing specifics, the head of state confirmed that Russia has engaged in detailed discussions on this issue with both Israeli and U.S. officials, and has communicated proposals to its Iranian counterparts.

"In general, it is possible to meet Iran's interests in peaceful nuclear energy and at the same time address Israel's concerns about its national security," Putin said.

Putin noted that Russia has proposed a "possible solution" to the ongoing tensions surrounding Iran's nuclear activities, but stressed that the final decision rests with the political leadership of the countries involved.

The Russian leader said that a high level of trust between Russia and Iran allows for productive cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear technologies, including applications in agriculture and medicine.