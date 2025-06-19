Kremlin assesses potential U.S. involvement in Israel-Iran conflict

19 Jun. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has commented on the potential U.S. intervention in the Iranian-Israeli conflict, noting that such involvement could broaden the conflict's geographic scope and usher in a new phase of escalation.

"This marks an expansion in the conflict's geography. We are hearing from Tehran that this could lead to another dangerous escalation," Peskov said.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Washington was preparing for a potential strike on Iran in the coming days, though there was uncertainty about whether plans might change.

The Wall Street Journal revealed that on the evening of June 17, U.S. President Donald Trump informed his aides that he had approved a plan to attack Iran but had not yet issued the order, expecting Tehran to abandon its nuclear ambitions.