Erdogan appreciates Azerbaijan's assistance to Turkish people

20 Jun. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The 'Azerbaijan' neighbourhood in Kahramanmaraş is yet another example embodying the motto “One Nation, Two States, demonstrating the inseparability of the destinies of our peoples, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said during the opening ceremony of the “Azerbaijani Quarter” in Kahramanmaraş on June 19.

"Today, we once again show the world the unbreakable solidarity and unity of Türkiye and Azerbaijan," Erdoğan said.

Through President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Turkish head of state sincerely greeted the ten million people of Azerbaijan.

The President recalled that Azerbaijan was among the first to provide assistance to Türkiye following the devastating February earthquakes of 2023.

"We will never forget the solidarity and support of the Azerbaijani people. I would like to express special gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva for their helping hand to the Turkish people," Erdoğan said.

The Turkish leader also thanked the State Housing Development Agency of Azerbaijan (MİDA) and Türkiye’s Housing Development Administration (TOKİ) for implementing the new residential project in Kahramanmaraş.